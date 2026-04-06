Chief minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday took on the Centre’s proposed delimitation exercise, warning that it risks skewing parliamentary representation in favour of northern states, ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while diminishing the relative voice of the South. Delimitation plan skews representation, says CM Siddaramaiah

The remarks come amid a renewed debate over delimitation, the redrawing of parliamentary constituencies based on population, which is expected after the current freeze on Lok Sabha seat allocation ends following the next Census cycle. The freeze, in place since the 1970s to encourage population control, has meant that states with slower population growth have not lost representation—a balance that could shift significantly in the next exercise.

In a strongly worded statement, Siddaramaiah directly questioned the intent behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking on the issue. “I welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally opening his mouth on the proposed delimitation exercise. This sudden concern for ‘reassuring’ southern states appears less like statesmanship and more like election-driven messaging, timed conveniently with political calculations in states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu,” he said.

He stressed that the debate was not about increasing seats, but about how those increases are distributed. “Let us be clear: the issue has never been about whether the number of Lok Sabha seats of southern states increases. The concern is about how they increase -- and who benefits disproportionately,” he said.

Detailing projected changes, Siddaramaiah pointed to what he described as a clear imbalance. Uttar Pradesh could see its seats rise from 80 to 120, Maharashtra from 48 to 72, Bihar from 40 to 60, and other northern states register substantial gains. Southern states, by contrast, would see smaller increases, with Karnataka rising from 28 to 42 seats and others seeing comparable but limited growth.

“The numbers are telling. Five southern states together gain barely 63–66 additional seats, while just these seven BJP-dominated states gain about 128–131 seats -- nearly double,” he said.

Even with a proposed expansion of the Lok Sabha to 816 seats, he argued that the South’s overall share would remain largely unchanged.

“Even after expanding the Lok Sabha to 816 seats, the collective share of southern states remains around 24% -- unchanged and already modest. States that performed better in population control and governance are being penalised, and Karnataka -- a key driver of national growth -- risks being deliberately sidelined,” he said.

He warned that disparities between states would widen further under the plan. “The result is a widening imbalance. Today, Uttar Pradesh has 52 more seats than Karnataka -- this gap will increase to 78. Maharashtra’s lead over Karnataka will expand from 20 to 30 seats. This is not just expansion; it is concentration of power,” he said.

Calling the proposal a violation of federal principles, Siddaramaiah added: “This is not cooperative federalism -- this is another blatant assault on federalism, designed to concentrate power and silence states like Karnataka. Having failed to win the trust of southern people, the Modi Government is now attempting to weaken our voice through a manipulative restructuring of representation.”

He also criticised the lack of consultation on what he described as a structural change with long-term consequences. “Such a structural change cannot be pushed without consultations or public debate. At a time of economic and global challenges, the Union government is more focused on political arithmetic over national priorities,” he said.

Reaffirming his government’s stance, Siddaramaiah said: “The people of Karnataka and all who believe in federalism deserve fairness, respect, and transparency. We will firmly oppose any attempt to weaken our voice.”

Karnataka leader of the opposition R Ashoka said that the statement was an acknowledgment of the Congress party’s declining prospects in several key states. Responding to Siddaramaiah’s characterisation of parts of India as “BJP-dominated,” Ashoka said the chief minister’s framing of the issue revealed more than intended. “It’s quite refreshing to see Siddaramaiah approach the delimitation debate with such unusual candour. By repeatedly describing large parts of India as ‘BJP-dominated states,’ he may have inadvertently made a rather revealing admission,” he said.

Ashoka argued that the comments suggested the Congress had effectively conceded political ground in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat. “By building his entire argument on the assumption that these states will remain permanently ‘BJP-dominated,’ Siddaramaiah seems to have effectively waved the white flag on behalf of the Congress in these regions,” he said.

He further contended that the remarks reflected a deeper pessimism within the party about its electoral future. “This sounds less like criticism of delimitation and more like a vote of no confidence in his own party’s prospects under the Gandhi family’s leadership,” Ashoka said.

Ashoka rejected the idea of “dominance,” attributing the BJP’s position in those states to voter support. “What he calls ‘dominance’ is actually something far simpler -- the people’s mandate. Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, voters across these states have repeatedly chosen the BJP,” he said.