DGP calls for uniform service standards at Mission Shakti centres across UP

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna on Friday stressed the need for fixed minimum service standards at Mission Shakti centres to ensure that citizens receive the same quality of support across all police stations.

The DGP was addressing a Mission Shakti skill development workshop organised by the Bareilly Range through video conferencing.

The workshop was held at the GIC Auditorium in Bareilly and was attended by senior police and administrative officials, doctors, psychologists, counsellors and family counselling centre in-charges from Bareilly, Budaun, Pilibhit and Shahjahanpur districts.

"Minimum Service Standards will be fixed for every Mission Shakti centre so that citizens get uniform, quality services at any police station in the state," Krishna said, according to a police press note.

He added that Mission Shakti centres should emerge as a trusted and recognisable "brand" for women's safety and support.

Emphasising sensitivity in handling complaints, the DGP said, "The first 10 minutes of interaction with a victim are extremely important. Listening patiently, without judgement, and showing empathy can itself become a powerful solution."

Krishna said awareness, dialogue and pre-FIR counselling under the Mission Shakti initiative have led to a significant decline in social crimes, including a nearly 33 per cent reduction in rape cases and about a 13 per cent drop in dowry deaths.

"Strictness towards criminals is necessary, but a humane and cooperative approach towards victims and citizens is equally essential," he said.

Krishna said Mission Shakti centres have evolved into integrated platforms offering not just complaint registration but also counselling, legal aid, medical referral and post-trauma care.

Under Mission Shakti Phase-5, such centres have been set up at every police station in the state.

The DGP added that standardisation, training, simplified SOPs, and better resources would further strengthen these centres, reiterating the police's commitment to ensuring women's safety, dignity and public trust across Uttar Pradesh.

