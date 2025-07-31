Dharmasthala case: Officials recover documents, no body found yet in forests on second day of digging

On the second consecutive day of exhumation in Dharmasthala, the special investigation team (SIT) tasked with probing allegations of mass burials found no skeletal remains, after digging at five separate sites identified by the complainant. The digging exercise in Dharmasthala is being carried out based on claims made by a former sanitation worker (HT photo)

The operations, which took place in a forested region near the Nethravathi bathing ghat, lasted from noon till evening on Wednesday, but yielded no confirmed evidence of human remains. The search, which resumed around 12.30pm, involved about 20 labourers who worked across five marked locations until 5.30pm. The SIT wound down operations for the day with empty pits. SIT chief Pronab Mohanty and DIG MN Anucheth reached the site by 4.30pm to monitor the situation, even as intermittent rain continued to complicate efforts.

On Tuesday, investigators dug nearly 8 feet deep and 15 feet wide at a site pointed out by the complainant in the case but found no bones. The digging of the sites were carried out based on claims made by a former sanitation worker, who had earlier alleged that he was forced to bury multiple bodies of sexual assault victims nearly a decade ago.

His complaint was registered at the Dharmasthala police station on July 4, after which the SIT was formed on July 19.

Despite the lack of skeletal evidence, SIT officials confirmed that some personal belongings such as ID cards were recovered. “We are verifying the details of the documents we have found. It is too early to say if they are related to the case,” an officer said, referring to an ID card and bag recovered on the first day.

While SIT didn’t give further details, advocate N Manjunath, who represents Sujatha Bhat — mother of missing medical student Ananya Bhat — released a statement pointing to the discovery of several items at one of the dig sites. “Immediately after this development, the SIT’s subsequent actions deserve commendation,” the statement read.

“The seriousness and rigour demonstrated by the SIT have given us renewed hope. We continue to place our full faith in their work as they proceed to the remaining sites,” he added.

Manjunath’s statement also pointed out that one PAN card and two ATM cards — one bearing a male name and the other the name Lakshmi — could serve as potential leads.

He further noted that the most crucial location identified by the complainant, which allegedly contains the largest number of buried bodies, lies outside the 13 currently targeted sites and will be taken up in a later phase.

Responding to the probe Bhat said: “I will watch out for each and every exhumation. My heart aches for answers, and I have full faith that the SIT’s painstaking work will unearth the truth, no matter how long it takes or how deep they must dig.”

Meanwhile, the probe has come under the spotlight after SIT head Pronab Mohanty was shortlisted among 35 IPS officers across India for central deputation. He is the only officer from Karnataka on the list.

Home minister G Parameshwara, responding to questions on whether Mohanty would continue to lead the SIT, said, “We will discuss if there is a possibility that the officer can handle the SIT even though he will be on a central deputation or he needs to be replaced. If the law allows it, he will continue, if not a same ranked officer will replace him.”