Disciplinary action against official initiated, says BBMP

Disciplinary action has been taken against an official of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike for his “negligence” that led to the collapse of a building in Hennur locality of Bengaluru on Tuesday and eight people were killed, the civic body said on Thursday. Chief minister Siddaramaiah visits the site where an under-construction building collapsed recently, in Bengaluru on Thursday. (PTI)

The multi-storey under-construction building collapsed in Hennur at around 4 pm on Tuesday.

In an official statement, the BBMP said: “Ramesh, the Assistant Executive Engineer (Planning - K.R. Puram) and the Additional Charge of the Mary Ward-25 (Horamavu) subdivision, has been subjected to disciplinary action concerning unauthorized building construction in Ward-25 (New Ward-86), Site Number: 24, 7th ‘B’ Cross Road, Anjanari Enclave, Babusab Palya.”

It further added that the building owners in this area were constructing the building in violation of the regulations set by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Act, 2020, as referenced in the order (1) issued under Rule 248 (3) of the BBMP Act, 2020, which mandates the removal of parts of the building constructed in violation of the regulations.

“It was observed that after the stabilization order was issued, no actions were taken to remove the parts of the building constructed in violation of the regulations… Due to the failure to remove parts of the building constructed in violation of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Act, 2020, and the lack of any action taken within the stipulated period, the building collapsed on October 22, 2024, leading to the deaths of approximately 08 construction workers. This negligence is deemed responsible for the tragedy, necessitating disciplinary action against those involved. Therefore, the following order has been issued,” the statement added.

Based on a complaint filed by one of the labourers, the Hennur police have registered a case against the two accused under BNS sections 100 (culpable homicide), 125 (rash and negligent act to endanger human life), 270 (public nuisance), and sections of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA).

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended financial assistance to the families affected by the tragic building collapse in Bengaluru. He announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the incident.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) shared his condolences through a post on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), expressing grief over the loss of lives. “Anguished by the loss of lives due to the collapse of a building in Bengaluru. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given ₹50,000: PM @narendramodi,” the PMO wrote.

On Thursday, chief minister Siddaramaiah visited the site to inspect the damage. During the visit, he announced that the state government would provide ₹5 lakh as ex-gratia compensation to the families of the deceased, and financial assistance for the injured would be determined after visiting them in the hospital.

“Those hospitalised, expenditure will be taken care by the government. Moreover, ₹5 lakh ex-gratia is to be given by the government, ex-gratia for injured will be announced after seeing them at the hospital,” he stated during his visit to the site.

He also addressed concerns about illegal construction practices, which were brought to light by this incident. He confirmed that the building in question was unauthorised and had collapsed due to sub-standard construction, not because of heavy rains as previously speculated. “This is an unauthorised building that was being built, it did not collapse because of the rain but because of the sub-standard work. For this, a notice has been given. Suspension too has happened. Zonal officials will be given notice too,” he said.

He directed the BBMP to take strict action against illegal constructions across the city. Responding to criticism from the opposition BJP about the state of the city’s infrastructure after the rains, Siddaramaiah said, “Didn’t such incidents happen when BJP was in power? As Leader of Opposition, I have also visited the spots. This time Yelahanka had huge rain. We are not running away from our responsibilities.”

Meanwhile, the fire department has commenced restoration efforts at the site, deploying heavy machinery to clear the rubble.