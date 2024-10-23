DMK MP A Raja raises confidentiality concerns over Waqf panel ruckus

DMK MP A Raja on Wednesday expressed concerns over the joint parliamentary committee (JPC) meeting on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the chaos that ensued between two panel members a day earlier and maintained that such meetings must remain confidential. DMK MP A Raja. (Facebook Photo)

“It is unfortunate that the JPC chairperson [Jagdambika Pal] conducted a press conference and revealed the proceedings and happenings of the meeting, knowing fully well that the proceedings are confidential and not to be disclosed,” the DMK MP said.

Raja also questioned the manner in which these panel meetings are being conducted by Pal.

“In spite of the unpleasant incident that took place in the meeting, the attitude and manner in which the meetings are conducted in haste by the chairperson create doubts in the minds of the members and public that justice will not be secured,” he said.

On Tuesday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha member Kalyan Banerjee broke a glass bottle and hurt himself after getting into a heated argument with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Abhijit Gangopadhyay during the JPC meet. This led to Banerjee’s suspension for a day and two meetings.

Reacting to the incident, Pal said, “In my 40 years of parliamentary life, during which I have been the chairman of several committees...we may have differences but what has happened today, we cannot even imagine such an incident taking place.”

Incidentally, this isn’t the first time that Pal and Banerjee have had a run in. In the last Lok Sabha session, Banerjee was a member of the standing committee on urban affairs, chaired again by Pal. Their interactions became so volatile that Banerjee requested a change in panels, moving to one on external affairs.

However, Tuesday’s incident was allegedly marred with expletives, according to people aware of the development, wherein Banerjee claimed that Ganguly threatened him physically, which led to the former throwing the glass bottle.