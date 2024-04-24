DRDO develops India's lightest bulletproof jacket for protection against highest threat level | Details

The Defence Research and Development Organisation or DRDO has developed India's lightest bullet proof jacket for protection against highest threat level 6 of BIS. Its unit, Defence Materials and Stores Research and Development Establishment (DMSRDE), Kanpur, the DRDO has created the jacket for protection against 7.62 x 54 R API (Level 6 of BIS 17051) ammunition. The bulletproof jacket can stop six bullets. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed India's lightest bullet proof jacket for protection against highest threat level 6 of BIS(X(formerly Twitter)/@DRDO_India)

"DMSRDE, Kanpur has successfully developed indigenous light weight Bullet Proof Jacket( BPJ) for protection against highest threat level 6 of BIS. This is the first of its kind in monolithic ceramic which can stop 6 7.62x54 API bullets @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD," posted DRDO on X(formerly Twitter).

According to the Ministry of Defence, the bulletproof jacket was successfully tested at Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL), Chandigarh as per BIS 17051-2018. The jacket has adoped a a new design approach, where novel material along with new processes have been used in its development.

The Department of Defence R&D secretary and DRDO chairman has congratulated DMSRDE for the successful development of this bulletproof jacket.

More details about the bullet proof jacket

The front Hard Armour Panel (HAP) of the jacket defeats multiple hits (06 shots) of 7.62 x 54 R API (Sniper rounds) in both ICW (In-conjunction with) and Standalone design.

The ergonomically designed front HAP is made up of monolithic ceramic plate with polymer backing which enhances the wearability and comfort during the operation. The areal density of ICW Hard Armour Panel (HAP) and standalone HAP is less than 40 kg/m2 and 43 kg/m2 respectively.

A brief history of bullet proof jackets

Bullet proof jackets are meant to protect the wearer's torso against bullets. Bullet proof jackets were first extensively developed during World War II, they consisted of overlapping plates of steel, aluminum, or bonded fibreglass attached within a nylon garment to protect the wearer.

Modern day bullet proof jackets are usually made of a variety of materials like kevlar, steel, polyethylene (PE) or ceramic.