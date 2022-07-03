Education ministry invites suggestions from stakeholders for national curriculum

The Ministry of Education on Sunday invited suggestions from stakeholders through online public consultation on the formulation of the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) that will lay down the guidelines for the school curriculum.

The process of the development of four NFCs in areas of early childhood care and education, school education, teacher education and adult education has already been initiated by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) as part of the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. It is being monitored by a 12-member National Steering Committee, headed by former Indian Space Research Organisation chief K Kasturirangan.

States and Union territories have also started providing inputs to NCERT based on the 25 focus areas drawn from NEP 2020.

The education ministry has now sought stakeholders from various stakeholders considering the diversity of the country.

“The Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSE&L), Ministry of Education, Government of India has planned to invite views of various stakeholders through an online public consultation survey, which will be instrumental in collating very useful and crucial inputs for the formulation of National Curriculum Framework and also subsequently designing syllabus, textbooks and other instructional materials,” the ministry of education said in a statement.

The stakeholders may include teachers, headmasters/principals, school leaders, educationists, parents, students, community members, NGOs, experts, public representatives, artists, artisans, farmers and anybody who has an interest in school education and teacher education, the ministry said.

The ministry has launched an online survey in 23 languages for this purpose. The online survey consists of 10 questions seeking their views on class 12 and 10 board exams, need to emphasis on environment awareness in the curriculum, learning outcomes, learning loss due to the covid-19 pandemic, and stress management among students.