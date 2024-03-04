Evening briefing: India sends Buddha relics to Thailand, Revanth Reddy calls PM Modi his ‘ big brother’; all latest news

India has sent several sacred relics of Lord Buddha and his disciples to Thailand, where they were personally received by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, with the development being seen as part of New Delhi’s efforts to counter Beijing’s attempts to use Buddhism to project soft power in Southeast Asia. The relics of Lord Buddha and his disciples, Arahant Sariputta and Arahant Maha Moggallana, were taken to Bangkok last month by an Indian delegation and will be displayed for 25 days in four cities of Thailand. After being displayed at Sanam Luang royal palace ground in Bangkok, the relics were taken to Chiang Mai on Monday. Soon after the relics were flown into Bangkok on a special Indian Air Force (IAF) flight, they were given a guard of honour and later received by Thavisin and members of his council of ministers before being put on display in a red-and-gold pagoda for 11 days. Dig Deeper Buddha relics given a guard of honour in Thailand.

Telangana chief Revanth Reddy on Monday called Prime Minister Modi his ‘big brother’. Reddy said that if Telangana has to progress it has to follow the Gujarat model. Reddy further asked for the PM’s support to help develop the state. “For us, development means development of the poorest of the poor, development of Dalits, tribal people, backward people and the deprived,” Telangana CM Revanth Reddy at a rally in Adilabad. Addressing the public rally in Hindi, he added further, “Hamare hisaab se Pradhan Mantri matlab bade bhai (According to us, Prime Minister means elder brother). Only with his help can chief ministers take their states forward… If Telangana has to progress, if it has to move forward like Gujarat, your help is required." Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Supreme Court asks AAP to vacate Delhi office by June 15. Dig Deeper

ISRO chief S Somanath was diagnosed with cancer on Aditya-L1 launch day; ‘now cured’, he says. Dig Deeper

Who is Tapas Roy & why did veteran TMC leader resign as MLA? Dig Deeper

India News

Two schools in Tamil Nadu receive hoax bomb threats, probe on. Dig Deeper

BJP slams INDIA bloc over Lalu’s comments on Modi. Dig Deeper

Who is Upendra Singh Rawat, BJP MP who opted out of Lok Sabha elections? Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Lufthansa says its latest two-day strike by ground crews will disrupt travel for more than 200,000 passengers. Dig Deeper

Shehbaz Sharif takes oath as 24th Prime Minister of Pakistan. Dig Deeper

UAE cuts working hours for federal employees during month of Ramadan. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

John Abraham and wife Priya Runchal joined a host of celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat over the weekend. Priya, who rarely posts pictures with John, took to Instagram to document the Ambani extravaganza, and seemingly also gave a glimpse of the villas in Jamnagar, where celebrities stayed during the three-day festivities. Sharing sunkissed photos of herself and John Abraham poolside, Priya took to Instagram on Monday. She gave a glimpse of the couple attending an Ambani event together in Jamnagar. Priya and John twinned in ethnic white looks. She wore a white and golden lehenga outfits, while John was in a kurta look. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

One of the largest beauty pageant competitions is on, and we are glued to know who the next Miss World will be. The event started on February 18 and will end on March 9. Miss World 2021 Karolina Bielawska of Poland will be presenting the crown of Miss World to her successor at the end of the event on March 9. The event is taking place at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. In February 2023, Julia Morley, chairperson of the Miss World Organisation announced that the event will take place in United Arab Emirates. However, later it was decided that the event will be held at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Sini Shetty is representing India at the 71st Miss World Pageant. Sini shared a set of pictures from the Top Model Competition held on Saturday. The pictures featured her in a stunning dazzling gown as she secured her place in the Top 20 in the competition. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Fresh from his blockbuster return in the shortest format when Afghanistan toured India, veteran Indian opener Rohit Sharma was confirmed as the leader of the Men In Blue for the 2024 edition of the ICC T20 World Cup. Senior batter Rohit succeeded batting icon Virat Kohli after Team India misfired at the T20 World Cup, Rohit guided the Rahul Dravid-coached side to the semi-finals of the Australia spectacle. After India's semi-final exit from the T20 World Cup, skipper Rohit led India to two ICC finals against Australia. India contested the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Pat Cummins and Co. at the Oval. Four months later, Rohit's India collided with the mighty Australian side captained by pacer Cummins in the final of the ICC 50-over World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Confirmed to lead India in the 2024 World Cup, Rohit is backed by the Indian think tank to end the ICC trophy drought of the Asian giants. Dig Deeper