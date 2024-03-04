UAE cuts working hours for federal employees during month of Ramadan

In view of the holy month of Ramadan, the UAE has reduced the official working hours for its public sector employees. The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) issued a circular in this regard on Monday. In view of Ramadan, UAE has reduced the official working hours for its public sector employees. (Pixabay)

As per the circular, all ministries and federal agencies in the UAE will operate from 9am to 2:30pm from Monday to Thursday during the month of Ramadan. However, some roles may require longer hours.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The federal authority has announced the hours with the possibility of granting flexibility to employees to work remotely on Fridays during the month, at a rate not exceeding 70% of the entity’s total number of employees, in accordance with the approved controls.

ALSO READ| India-UAE non-oil trade target of USD 100 billion by 2030 ambitious, but achievable: CII President

The working hours will apply to both fasting and non-fasting employees. It is expected to facilitate their participation in spiritual activities and cultural practices during the sacred month.

About Sharjah Ramadan Festival in UAE

Ramadan is likely to start from Tuesday, March 12, 2024, according to the Hijri calendar published by the Dubai Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD).

In the UAE, Sharjah Ramadan Festival is quite famous during the holy month. This year, the 34th edition of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2024 will run from March 8 to April 13. The 37-day event will cover all cities and regions across the emirate, reported news agency ANI.

As part of the festival, a series of marketing, entertainment, and heritage activities will be held in key shopping centres, destinations, and retail stores across the emirate. A wide range of products will be available at substantial discounts.

ALSO READ| UAE’s first Hindu stone temple opens for general public

During the festival, exciting draws, competitions, and valuable prizes will be on offer for attendees. A variety of recreational activities will also be organised.

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), said that the Sharjah Ramadan Festival has become a vital catalyst for stimulating the emirate's economic landscape, particularly the retail sector, a cornerstone of the emirate's economic activity.