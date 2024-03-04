 Supreme Court asks AAP to vacate Delhi office by June 15 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Supreme Court asks AAP to vacate Delhi office by June 15

Supreme Court asks AAP to vacate Delhi office by June 15

ByHT News Desk
Mar 04, 2024 04:18 PM IST

The Supreme Court also asked AAP to approach the Land And Development Office.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India has asked the Aam Aadmi Party to vacate its political office by June 15. The court gave Delhi's ruling party extra time to vacate the premises in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Supreme Court of India(File)
The Supreme Court of India(File)

The order to vacate the office came as it is located on a plot that was allotted to the Delhi High Court for the purpose of expanding a district court.

The Supreme Court also asked AAP to approach the Land And Development Office for allotment of land for its offices.

It has directed the Land and Development Office to process the party's request within four weeks. It also asked the department to communicate its decision by the stipulated time.

The Aam Aadmi Party argued that its party office near the Rouse Avenue court isn't an encroachment since it was allotted long before it was allocated for the extension of the court, reported Bar and Bench.

AAP's lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the land was used by the NCT between 1993 and 2015, when it was allotted to AAP. He pointed out that AAP is one of India's 6 national parties.

AM Singhvi said that the BJP has an office of equal size in the same area. However, 2 months before the elections, they are "put on the road", he added, per the website.

Singhvi claimed AAP has been asked to build its office in Delhi's Badarpur area. He also claimed that LNDO has two plots in the same area which can be allotted to AAP.

Singhvi said if AAP is asked to move to Badarpur, all other parties must also do the same. He said the party should at least get a space in central Delhi.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud later granted AAP time till June 15, 2024, to vacate the premises "so that land allotted to extend district judiciary footprint" can be used.

With inputs from agencies

