Who is Upendra Singh Rawat, BJP MP who opted out of Lok Sabha polls over a video?

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Upendra Singh Rawat, who has been fielded from Barabanki again, said on Monday he will not contest any election till he is proven innocent over a viral obscene video which he has termed as fake. BJP MP Upendra Singh Rawat. (X/Upendra Singh Rawat)

“An edited video of mine that was generated through Deepfake AI technology is going viral. I have lodged an FIR in connection to the video. I have requested honourable BJP president for a probe. I will not contest any election until proven innocent,” Rawat said in an X post.



On the basis of a complaint by MP's personal secretary Dinesh Chandra Rawat, an FIR has been lodged against an unknown accused, Kotwali police station in-charge Aditya Tripathi said.

Rawat joins Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh, who opted out as party candidate from Asansol in West Bengal following outrage after the Trinamool Congress targeted the BJP by saying that several songs performed by the actor and singer had lyrics comprising ‘lewd and uncivilised remarks about Bengali women’.

Who is Upendra Singh Rawat?