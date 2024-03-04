UP MP Upendra Singh Rawat's ‘forged’ obscene video goes viral, case filed

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, an obscene video scandal hit one of its sitting MPs and poll candidates. BJP MP Upendra Singh Rawat

A “fake” obscene video of BJP MP Upendra Singh Rawat, fielded from the Barabanki seat in Uttar Pradesh, went viral on social media, with his team lodging an FIR regarding the same. A complaint has been lodged against an unknown accused in the case, said Kotwali police station in-charge Aditya Tripathi.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

It was alleged in the FIR that some people made public a doctored objectionable video of the MP to tarnish his image after he was declared a BJP candidate.

Police sources told news agency PTI that in the video circulated online a man is seen in an objectionable position with a woman. The person seen in this video is being said to be Upendra Singh Rawat, the news agency added.

The MP said as soon as “I got the party's ticket from Barabanki, my opponents did this act”, claiming that the video is completely doctored.

Upendra Singh Rawat was named as the candidate from the Barabanki seat in 2019 Lok Sabha elections by the BJP, replacing its then sitting MP Priyanka Singh Rawat in the constituency.

BJP releases list of 195 candidates

The BJP released its first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Saturday, naming party heavyweights such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi, Amit Shah from Gandhinagar and Rajnath Singh from Lucknow seats.

The first list of candidates for BJP includes 51 seats from Uttar Pradesh, 24 from Madhya Pradesh, 20 from West Bengal, 15 each from Gujarat and Rajasthan, 12 from Kerala, nine from Telangana, 11 each from Assam, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, five from Delhi, three from Uttarakhand, two each from Arunachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, and one each from Goa, Tripura, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Daman and Diu.

To make the candidate's list more diverse, the BJP has named 28 women and 27 people from scheduled castes. The party has also decided to replace 33 sitting MPs in their constituencies.

(With inputs from PTI)