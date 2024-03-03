Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP releases 1st list of 195 candidates. Who is contesting from where? | 10 takeaways

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest again from Varanasi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as the Bharatiya Janata Party released its first list of 195 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, naming 34 Union ministers, including heavyweights such as Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh from their current Gandhinagar and Lucknow seats respectively. The BJP list also included two former ministers and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who once again got a ticket from Rajasthan's Kota, and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Vidisha. PM Narendra Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh, home minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda and Union minister Piyush Goyal.(PTI file)

The BJP's first list included 51 seats from Uttar Pradesh, 24 from Madhya Pradesh, 20 from West Bengal, 15 each from Gujarat and Rajasthan, 12 from Kerala, nine from Telangana, 11 each from Assam, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, five from Delhi, three from Uttarakhand, two each from Arunachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, and one each from Goa, Tripura, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Daman and Diu. It also replaced as many as 33 sitting MPs with new faces.

Lok Sabha election: BJP's first list of candidates | 10 points

In the first list, the BJP fielded Union ministers such as Mansukh Mandaviya, Jitendra Singh, Sarbananda Sonowal, Gajendra Shekhawat, Bhupender Yadav, G Kishan Reddy, Kiren Rijiju, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Arjun Munda.

