Smriti Irani versus who from Amethi speculations rife after BJP's 1st list out

Smriti Irani will contest from Amethi in the 2024 Lok Sabha election which got her the giant slayer moniker after she defeated then-sitting MP Rahul Gandhi from the seat in 2019. In 2019, it was termed as a David versus Goliath battle but this time it is Smriti Irani versus who as the BJP kept no suspense over this seat and announced Smriti Irani's name in the very first list of 195 candidates that it announced on Saturday. Just a few days ago, Smriti Irani performed a griha pravesh ceremony at her bungalow that she bought in Amethi fulfilling her promise that she would not be an Amethi MP sitting in Delhi; she would have a permanent address in the constituency. Smriti Irani will contest from Amethi Lok Sabha constituency, the BJP announced her name in its first list of candidates for Lok Sabha election 2024.

1st list of BJP candidates for Lok Sabha election 2024

The Congress may or may not field Rahul Gandhi from the seat as there has been no clear indication from the party.

Rahul Gandhi was in Amethi a few days ago during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. At that time, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the people of Amethi want Rahul Gandhi -- in a hint that the party may repeat Rahul Gandhi from the seat. Smriti Irani welcomed the statement and dared Rahul Gandhi to again contest from Amethi.

“I dare him (Rahul) to contest from Amethi alone in the Lok Sabha elections..."Amethi's former MP insulted the people of Amethi in Wayanad. Amethi was distressed due to this. Ram Lalla's invitation was rejected by him and his family. Amethi is distressed due to this also," Smriti Irani said.

Amethi's association with the Congress goes a long way as Sanjay Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi all contested from the seat at some point. Sanjay Gandhi won Amethi in 1980 and after his death in 1981, Rajiv Gandhi was fielded from Amethi in 1981. He was re-elected in 1984, 1989 and 1991 till his assassination. Sonia Gandhi contested the seat in 1999 and Rahul Gandhi started his electoral debut with a win from Amethi in 2004 and remained Amethi MP until 2019.