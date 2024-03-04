BJP's Barabanki candidate Upendra Singh Rawat opts out of Lok Sabha polls over ‘obscene video’

BJP MP Upendra Singh Rawat on Monday opted out of Lok Sabha elections amid the ongoing controversy around a viral obscene video which he has termed fake. BJP MP Upendra Singh Rawat

The video went viral soon after Rawat was named as BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Barabanki.

“An edited video of mine is being made viral which is generated by DeepFake AI technology, for which I have lodged an FIR,” Rawat said in a social media post.

“In this regard, I have requested the Honorable National President to get it investigated. I will not contest any election in public life until I am proven innocent,” he posted in Hindi.

On the basis of a complaint by MP's personal secretary Dinesh Chandra Rawat, police lodged an FIR against an unknown accused.

(This is a developing story…please check back for updates)