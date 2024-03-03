Who is Pawan Singh, Bhojpuri singer who refused to contest from Asansol?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April-May, fielding Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh from West Bengal's Asansol constituency. However, Singh announced on Sunday that he will not be contesting the polls from the Asansol seat. Pawan Singh, BJP's Asansol candidate for Lok Sabha polls

A day after BJP announced Singh's name in the first list of candidates, the singer took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote that “due to some reason”, he will not be contesting from the seat.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Tagging BJP President JP Nadda, Pawan Singh wrote in Hindi, “I express my heartfelt gratitude to the top leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party. The party trusted me and declared me as the candidate from West Bengal's Asansol but due to some reason, I will not be able to contest the elections from Asansol…”

This comes after Trinamool Congress leaders relentlessly slammed BJP for fielding Singh from the Asansol constituency, posting screenshots of his allegedly “misogynistic and vulgar” songs on social media.

Targeting Pawan Singh and BJP, TMC leader Saket Gokhale wrote on X, “Pawan Singh makes videos that are extremely VULGAR & misogynist & targets the women of Bengal. He refers to women as “maal” & his “mistress” as can be seen in the two images from his videos below. Amazingly, BJP @amitmalviya praises these vulgar videos & even calls for “RESPECTING them”. What else can be expected from a man who hired the men that raped women in BHU in his BJP IT Cell.”

Who is Pawan Singh?

Pawan Singh is a popular Bhojpuri singer. He is known for his work in regional music videos and movies. Considered one of the best Bhojpuri singers of all time, he is known for her performance in movies such as Pratigya, Satya and Har Har Gange. He is also known as “Power Star” in the Bhojpuri film industry.

With a movie career spanning nearly two decades, Singh entered politics in 2014 when he was inducted into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by party general secretary Arun Singh, in the presence of two senior party leaders Nityanand Rai and Bhupendra Yadav.

BJP on Saturday released their first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, fielding four Bhojpuri stars including Pawan Singh. While Singh was to contest the polls from Asansol, Manoj Tiwari is contesting from North-east Delhi, Ravi Kishan from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, Dinesh Lal Yadav alias Nirahua from Azamgarh.