Two schools in Tamil Nadu receive hoax bomb threats, probe on

ByHT News Desk
Mar 04, 2024 03:22 PM IST

The police and a bomb squad team immediately reached the PSBB Millennium School after receiving the inputs and started an investigation.

Two schools in Tamil Nadu received bomb threats on Monday leading to panic among students, staffers and parents. The schools that received the bomb threat are the PSBB Millennium School in Coimbatore and a private school in Kancheepuram district.

PSSB Millennium School in Coimbatore
The private school in Coimbatore received an email on Sunday night. Another private school got a hoax call on Monday morning. Both have been declared hoax threats.

The police and a bomb squad team immediately reached the PSBB Millennium School after receiving the inputs and started an investigation, a report by India Today added. However, the authorities have not been able to find any explosives in the schools' premises yet.

As examinations are currently underway for class 11 students at the schools, the police have offered additional security protection near the premises. The authorities have said that no one would be allowed near the school premises without proper security checks.

In similar incidents, several schools in Chennai received bomb threats on February 8. The bomb detection and disposal teams were deployed to search the premises of DAV, Gopalapuram, Chettinad Vidyashram in RA Puram, Chennai Public School in Anna Nagar and JJ Nagar, and St Marys' School in Parrys. However, it was later confirmed that these were hoax threats.

Earlier in December last year, around 15 schools in Bengaluru had also received similar threats through email. The police noted that the threats were similar to those sent to multiple schools in 2022. Despite the police successfully tracing the code of the programme used to send the emails to a minor in Tamil Nadu, they were unable to ascertain the identity of the individual responsible for the act.

A few days earlier, an explosion rocked The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, leaving 10 injured. A case has been filed at the HAL Police Station under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Explosive Substances Act in the incident. The National Investigation Agency will take over the bomb blast probe.

