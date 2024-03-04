 Telangana CM Revanth Reddy calls PM Modi his ‘big brother’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Telangana CM Revanth Reddy calls PM Modi his ‘big brother’

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy calls PM Modi his ‘big brother’

ByHT News Desk
Mar 04, 2024 06:05 PM IST

Addressing the public rally in Hindi, Revanth Reddy said, “Hamare hisaab se Pradhan Mantri matlab bade bhai…"

Telangana chief Revanth Reddy on Monday called Prime Minister Modi his ‘big brother’. Reddy said that if Telangana has to progress it has to follow the Gujarat model. Reddy further asked for the PM’s support to help develop the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by Telangana CM Revanth Reddy at the inauguration of multiple development projects in Adilabad on Monday. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by Telangana CM Revanth Reddy at the inauguration of multiple development projects in Adilabad on Monday. (ANI)

“For us, development means development of the poorest of the poor, development of Dalits, tribal people, backward people and the deprived,” Telangana CM Revanth Reddy at a rally in Adilabad.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Addressing the public rally in Hindi, he added further, “Hamare hisaab se Pradhan Mantri matlab bade bhai (According to us, Prime Minister means elder brother). Only with his help can chief ministers take their states forward… If Telangana has to progress, if it has to move forward like Gujarat, your help is required."

“Telangana, a Congress-ruled state, does not want a confrontation with the Centre and desires cordial relation… We would like to contribute to the ambitious target of a USD 5 trillion economy," Reddy added.

The CM also requested funds for the state's metro rail project during his address in Adilabad. Prime Minister Modi is on a tour to Telangana ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. He laid the foundation stone for over 30 development projects worth more than 56,000 crore in Adilabad on Monday.

At the event, the prime minister dedicated to the nation NTPC's 800 MW (Unit-2) Telangana Super Thermal Power Project in Peddapalli.

The project is based on ultra-supercritical technology. It will supply 85 per cent of power to Telangana. It will also have the highest power generation efficiency of approximately 42 per cent among all power stations of NTPC.

The Prime Minister will also take part in another public meeting in Tamil Nadu later in the day.

(With inputs from PTI)

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On