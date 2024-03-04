Telangana CM Revanth Reddy calls PM Modi his ‘big brother’

Telangana chief Revanth Reddy on Monday called Prime Minister Modi his ‘big brother’. Reddy said that if Telangana has to progress it has to follow the Gujarat model. Reddy further asked for the PM’s support to help develop the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by Telangana CM Revanth Reddy at the inauguration of multiple development projects in Adilabad on Monday. (ANI)

“For us, development means development of the poorest of the poor, development of Dalits, tribal people, backward people and the deprived,” Telangana CM Revanth Reddy at a rally in Adilabad.

Addressing the public rally in Hindi, he added further, “Hamare hisaab se Pradhan Mantri matlab bade bhai (According to us, Prime Minister means elder brother). Only with his help can chief ministers take their states forward… If Telangana has to progress, if it has to move forward like Gujarat, your help is required."

“Telangana, a Congress-ruled state, does not want a confrontation with the Centre and desires cordial relation… We would like to contribute to the ambitious target of a USD 5 trillion economy," Reddy added.

The CM also requested funds for the state's metro rail project during his address in Adilabad. Prime Minister Modi is on a tour to Telangana ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. He laid the foundation stone for over 30 development projects worth more than ₹56,000 crore in Adilabad on Monday.

At the event, the prime minister dedicated to the nation NTPC's 800 MW (Unit-2) Telangana Super Thermal Power Project in Peddapalli.

The project is based on ultra-supercritical technology. It will supply 85 per cent of power to Telangana. It will also have the highest power generation efficiency of approximately 42 per cent among all power stations of NTPC.

The Prime Minister will also take part in another public meeting in Tamil Nadu later in the day.

(With inputs from PTI)