 ISRO chief was diagnosed with cancer on Aditya-L1 launch day; now cured, he says | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / ISRO chief Somanath was diagnosed with cancer on Aditya-L1 launch day; ‘now cured’, he says

ISRO chief Somanath was diagnosed with cancer on Aditya-L1 launch day; ‘now cured’, he says

BySingh Rahul Sunilkumar
Mar 04, 2024 04:00 PM IST

ISRO chief S Somanath was diagnosed with cancer on Aditya-L1 launch day, but now, "I am completely cured".

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief S Somanath was diagnosed with cancer on the day of solar mission Aditya-L1 launch, he recently revealed in an interview.

Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) S. Somanath. (PTI)
Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) S. Somanath. (PTI)

India's first solar observatory, Aditya-L1, was launched atop PSLV-C57 on September 2 for its journey to the Sun-Earth Lagrangian point 1. After four months of journey in space, it was placed in the intended orbit around the L1 point on January 6.

What did ISRO chief Somanath say about his cancer?

In a Malayalam interview with Tarmak Media House, the ISRO chief recalled, “There were some health issues during Chandrayaan 3. However, I did not have a clear understanding about it.”

Two months later, Somanath revealed, he discovered the issue on the day of the Aditya-L1 launch. “On the day Aditya-L1 was launched, I conducted a scan in the morning of that day. That was when I realised that I had a growth in my stomach. I gained a clue about it as soon as the launch occurred,” ISRO chief said.

Afterwards, in Chennai, he underwent a scan to confirm the problem. Subsequent tests within 2-3 days confirmed a hereditary disease and then he underwent an operation, he said.

ALSO READ- ISRO working on multiple targets but Gaganyaan is its immediate priority: S Somanath

Now I am completely cured of cancer: ISRO chief Somanath

“Following Aditya-L1, I was advised to undergo an operation. The operation was performed. After that, I underwent chemotherapy,” he said.

Somanath said he shared the news with both his immediate family and close relatives and "I was able to alleviate my fears".

The revelation came as a shock to family members, he added.

“But now, I perceive cancer and its treatment as a solution. There is a message that it is not incurable,” Somanath said that he is cured of the disease.

“I will be undergoing regular check-ups every year. I will be undergoing scans. But now, I am completely cured. I have resumed my duties,” he said.

ALSO READ- Haven't targeted anyone in autobiography, says ISRO chief Somanath

Who is ISRO chief S Somanath?

S Somanath currently holds the position of secretary, department of Space and chairman, space commission, since January 14, 2022. Previously, he served as the director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) and Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC).

ALSO READ- China rocket on DMK's ISRO ad sparks row, PM Modi says shows 'commitment to…'

Somanath is an expert in the field of system engineering of launch vehicles. His contributions to the overall architecture, propulsion stages design, structural and structural dynamics designs, separation systems, and integration procedures of PSLV and GSLV Mk-III have been noteworthy.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On