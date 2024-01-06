ISRO's first Sun mission Aditya-L1 to enter final orbit today: What we know so far

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to execute the final manoeuvre on Saturday for India's first solar mission Aditya-L1. This landmark mission marks India's foray into space-based solar observation, positioning the spacecraft at a crucial vantage point in the Sun-Earth system. ISRO's objective is to place Aditya L1 in Lagrange Point 1 (L1) owing to the exceptional stability provided by this point within the Earth-Sun system. (File)

The Aditya-L1 spacecraft will be pushed into its designated orbit approximately 1.5 million kilometres away from Earth.

ISRO's objective is to place Aditya L1 in Lagrange Point 1 (L1) owing to the exceptional stability provided by this point within the Earth-Sun system. The gravitational forces at L1 contribute to establishing a stable environment, rendering it an optimal location for scientific observations and space missions. This strategic positioning ensures a state of relative stability concerning the larger celestial bodies.

As an ISRO official told PTI on Friday, “This manoeuvre (at around 4 pm on Saturday) will bind the Aditya-L1 to a halo orbit around L1. If we don't do this, there is a possibility that it will continue its journey, maybe towards the Sun.”

What has happened till now?

Launched aboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C57) on September 2 of last year, Aditya-L1 successfully entered an elliptical orbit around the Earth. After a series of meticulously executed manoeuvres, the spacecraft escaped Earth's sphere of influence and is now on the verge of entering its final destination orbit around Lagrange Point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system.

Aditya-L1's payloads

Aditya-L1 carries seven payloads designed to observe the photosphere, chromosphere, and the outermost layers of the Sun, known as the corona. These payloads employ a combination of electromagnetic particle and magnetic field detectors, offering a comprehensive study of solar dynamics.

The halo orbit

Aditya-L1 is poised to enter a halo orbit around L1, strategically positioned approximately 1.5 million kilometres from Earth. This unique orbital configuration offers uninterrupted visibility of the Sun, devoid of any occultations or eclipses, providing a real-time advantage in observing solar activities and their impact on space weather.

Scientific objectives of Aditya-L1 mission:

The objectives of the mission include unravelling the mysteries of the chromosphere and corona. It also will be investigating the initiation of coronal mass ejections (CMEs) and flares, as well as the science of partially ionised plasma.

Aditya-L1 will also be providing crucial data for understanding particle dynamics emanating from the Sun along with delving into the physics of the solar corona and its heating processes.

It will also analyse temperature, velocity, and density of plasma within coronal loops. Aditya-L1 will be studying the development, dynamics, and origin of CMEs.

It will be responsible for identifying processes at various layers leading to solar eruptive events and investigating magnetic field topology and measurements in the solar corona.

Other than this, Aditya-L1 will also examine the origin, composition, and dynamics of solar wind as drivers for space weather.

What's next?

The upcoming manoeuvre to bind Aditya-L1 to a halo orbit around L1 signifies a critical juncture in the mission.

As the spacecraft begins its observational journey, scientists eagerly anticipate groundbreaking findings that will contribute significantly to our understanding of the Sun and its influence on space weather.

Aditya-L1's mission is poised to mark India's enduring presence in the realm of space-based solar observation, offering a wealth of data for future scientific endeavours and space exploration.