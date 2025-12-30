Fire damages part of environmentalist Jadav Payeng’s Assam reforestation project

A portion of environmentalist Jadav Payeng’s Molai Kathoni 2.0 reforestation project along the Brahmaputra River in Assam’s Majuli district was damaged after it was allegedly set afire on Sunday. Environmentalist Jadav Payeng. (Wikipedia)

Payeng, a recipient of India’s fourth-highest civilian award Padma Shri and popularly known as the Forest Man of India, said his daughter, Munmi Payeng, and others rushed to the spot and managed to control the fire.

Payeng said timely intervention prevented the fire from spreading. “Nearly one million saplings were planted across around 7.5 bighas of land. A portion has been damaged, but the quick response saved the plantation from complete destruction,” he said.

Preliminary findings indicate that the fire was deliberately set, damaging saplings and killing birds and small animals. Police said it may have been intended to prevent wild animals from entering the plantation area.

Senior police superintendent Horen Tokbi said their team and forest officials visited the site and initiated an investigation. “...more valuable plants were not destroyed. We are investigating the matter, but no complaint has been lodged,” Tokbi said.

Munmi Payeng said Molai Kathoni 2.0 was launched in 2022 to restore degraded river islands vulnerable to erosion. “With the support of around 70 volunteers, the project focuses on planting native and flood-resistant species to stabilise sandbars and regenerate the fragile ecosystem,” she said.

Munmi Payeng has been expanding afforestation activities in sensitive riverine zones, particularly around Majuli Island, which faces severe erosion. She works with local communities and indigenous groups to sustain the initiative.

Munmi Payeng said their work was aimed at protecting nature and improving the environment. She added that the suspected arson attack could be linked to opposition from those involved in sand extraction that her father has opposed. “We cannot say who was behind this, but we want a proper investigation.”

Jadav Payeng undertook afforestation across nearly 1,300 hectares in 2022 with the support of organisations such as Sustainable Green Initiative and Climate Justice People. By 2024, over one million saplings were planted under the programme.