Flights between India, Russia to begin tomorrow under bilateral air bubble
India and Russia have concluded an air bubble agreement that will become effective from February 12 and airlines from both sides will be allowed to carry stranded citizens of the two countries, seamen and a few other categories of travellers.
A statement issued by the Russian embassy on Thursday said the “entry of tourists from Russia is not yet possible”.
India and Russia will be allowed to operate direct flights under the air bubble. Flights from India to Russia can carry stranded citizens of Russia, any national of India, Nepal or Bhutan holding a valid Russian visa and seamen planning to work in Russia, the statement said.
Flights from Russia to India can carry nationals of India, Nepal or Bhutan stranded in Russia, all Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders and Person of Indian Origin (PIO) cardholders holding passports of any country, seamen from Russia, and Russian nationals intending to visit India for any purpose, including their dependents, except tourism.
Russia had announced on January 30 that it would resume issuing visas for all categories of Indian citizens planning to travel to the country by air and to those possessing residence permits. The move was in line with a decision made by the Russian Covid-19 Emergency Response Centre on January 16.
The Russian embassy said earlier that flights between Moscow and New Delhi are expected to be operated twice a week.
The issuance of e-visas, however, has been temporarily suspended.
The Indian government has extended the ban on international commercial flights till February 28. The ban on scheduled overseas flights, imposed 10 months ago, was earlier set to end on January 31.
Flights under bilateral air bubble agreements with select countries are allowed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. India currently has such agreements with 25 countries.
2,072 Indians died of Covid-19 around the world, minister tells Rajya Sabha
- Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan provided figures that showed 906 Indians had died of Coronavirus infections in Saudi Arabia while 375 more had died in the UAE.
Don't make farm laws a prestige issue: Sachin Pilot to Centre
Govt won’t use WhatsApp, other social media for salary communication
Loss of ₹1.8 cr a day at toll booths due to farmers' protest: Nitin Gadkari
Need punch to offensive poise, says army chief amid 'newer threats'
No decision on exempting IITs from faculty reservation: Govt
Citizenship law will be enforced once Covid-19 ends: Amit Shah in Bengal
- The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which the Parliament passed last year, offers citizenship to non-Muslims who entered India from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh before December 31, 2014.
GHMC polls: TRS wins mayoral posts with AIMIM extending last-minute support
- The first citizen of Hyderabad was elected by a show of hands, after the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen extended support to TRS candidate Gadwal Vijayalakshmi’s nomination at the eleventh hour.
Nitin Gadkari to launch India's first CNG tractor tomorrow
Netflix, Amazon Prime, other digital platforms adopt self-regulation tool kit
3% of total confirmed Covid cases were from 177 tribal dominated districts: Govt
Govt ready for talks, can amend farm laws if needed: Rajnath Singh
Domestic flight ticket rates set to rise as Centre relaxes cap on price bands
SC refuses to entertain plea seeking guidelines to prevent sale of fake vaccines
- "We understand your motivation but you file a concrete case. We cannot pass general directions. We are not the legislature," a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde told the petitioner.
