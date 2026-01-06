Foreign agencies may try to take advantage, says Manipur BJP MLA after blast

IMPHAL: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Tuesday condemned a blast in Manipur’s Bishnupur on January 5, and expressed apprehension that foreign agencies in the neighbourhood may try to take advantage of the ongoing Meitei-Kuki conflict in the state. A security personnel speaks with locals after two persons were injured in Manipur's Bishnupur district (PTI)

Two persons were injured in the blast in Bishnupur district’s Saiton Nganukon area. The explosion took place against the backdrop of the attack by Kuki militants on December 16, targeting displaced families living in the Torbung area of the district located adjacent to the Churachandpur district.

Bishnupur is a Meitei-dominated district, while Churachandpur is a Kuki-Zo-dominated district of Manipur.

In a statement, Khemchand said “the blast occurred at a time when different civil society organisations are trying hard for the return of peace in Manipur” and recalled the recent Torbung incident of December 16 last year.

“The fresh violence at this critical juncture made me suspect that foreign agencies or an eternal hand could be trying to take advantage of the ongoing conflict in Manipur to foment further trouble,” hes said.

Ethnic violence broke out between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups in May 2023, leaving 260 dead, injuring hundreds of people and displacing over 60,000 people. Manipur was placed under President’s rule in February 2025 after chief minister N Biren Singh finally stepped down.