Former Calcutta HC judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay joins BJP

PTI |
Mar 07, 2024 04:04 PM IST

Two days after resigning as a judge in the Calcutta High Court, Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Thursday joined the BJP.

Former Calcutta High Court judge Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay joins BJP in the presence of BJP WB President Sukanta Majumdar and Leader of Opposition in State Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, at BJP office, in Kolkata on March 7.(PTI)
Former Calcutta High Court judge Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay joins BJP in the presence of BJP WB President Sukanta Majumdar and Leader of Opposition in State Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, at BJP office, in Kolkata on March 7.(PTI)

Earlier, on Tuesday, after resigning as the high court judge, he had announced that he would be joining the saffron party.

"Today, I have joined a new field. I am happy to join the BJP and will work as a party soldier. Our objective is to oust the corrupt TMC regime from the state," he said after his official joining.

He was given a grand welcome at the BJP office in Salt Lake, as state party president Sukanta Majumdar handed him the party flag.

Also Read | TMC will not last till 2026, says ex-Calcutta HC judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay

"West Bengal's politics needs a person like Abhijit Gangopadhyay," BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who is also the leader of the opposition in the assembly, said.

Thursday, March 07, 2024
