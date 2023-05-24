‘Will see in future:’ Karnataka minister G Parameshwara on revoking hijab ban

Karnataka minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said the state's new Congress government 'has to fulfil the five guarantees made to the people' and only then will see what can be done on revoking the previous government's hijab ban. Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, “We will see in future what best we can do. Right now, we have to fulfil the five guarantees we made to the people of Karnataka.” G Parameswara(HT File Photo)

The minister's statement comes after Amnesty International urged the Congress to “immediately” scrap the ban on women wearing hijabs in educational institutions in the southern state. Amnesty said the new government had to 'prioritise and uphold human rights for all in the state' and listed three action points for human rights.

"Immediately revoke the ban on women wearing hijabs in educational institutions. The ban forces Muslim girls to choose between their rights to freedom of expression and religion, and their right to education, hindering their ability to meaningfully participate in society."

What is the hijab row?

In February last year, Karnataka (then ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party) issued a controversial order that said uniforms were compulsory in schools and colleges and that no exception could be made for the wearing of the hijab.

The order triggered massive protests in the state and across the country, with activists and opposition leaders condemning the order as a violation of fundamental rights.

The Karnataka High Court in March dismissed pleas challenging the government order. The matter then reached the Supreme Courtm which returned a split verdict, prompting then Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh to uphold the BJP government's ban.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON