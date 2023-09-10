News / India News / G20 Summit LIVE: World leaders to lay wreath at Rajghat today
Live

G20 Summit LIVE: World leaders to lay wreath at Rajghat today

Sep 10, 2023 06:47 AM IST
G20 Summit LIVE Updates: The 2-day G20 Summit, which is being held at Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in New Delhi will conclude on Sunday. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the leaders of over 30 countries and organisations, including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, on the first day of the 18th G20 Summit which is being organised at Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in New Delhi.

World leaders during the launch of the India-Middle East-Europe corridor as part of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Delhi.
World leaders during the launch of the India-Middle East-Europe corridor as part of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Delhi.(PTI)

The opening day of the G20 Summit on Saturday witnessed several crucial developments, including the 100 per cent consensus on the Delhi Declaration, formal induction of the African Union to the group, a biofuel alliance and the announcement of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IECC EC). India, the US, UAE, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the IECC EC.

The day concluded with President Droupadi Murmu hosting a lavish dinner for nearly 400 guests at the G20 venue, with Modi welcoming the global leaders from the reception dais, whose backdrop showcased the ruins of the Nalanda University in Bihar.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 10, 2023 06:47 AM IST

    G20 Summit LIVE: UK PM Rishi Sunak to visit Akshardham Temple today

    The Delhi Police said elaborate security arrangements have been put in place and checking is underway in view of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's visit to the Akshardham Temple on Sunday morning.

    Sunak is expected to visit the temple with his wife Akshata Murthy. Police officials said security has been tightened in and around the temple.

    Expressing pride for his ‘Hindu’ roots, Rishi Sunak on Friday expressed his hope that he will find time to visit a temple in India, during his stay for the G20 Summit.

    “I am a proud Hindu. That’s how I was raised, that’s how I am. Hopefully, I can visit the Mandir while I am here for the next couple of days. We just had Rakshabandhan, so from my sister and my cousin, I have all my Rakhis… I didn’t have time to celebrate Janmashtami. But hopefully, as I said I can make up for that if we visit a Mandir this time,” Sunak told news agency ANI.

  • Sep 10, 2023 06:46 AM IST

    G20 Summit LIVE: Here's the Day 2 schedule

    8:15am to 9am: The leaders and heads of the delegations will arrive at Rajghat in individual motorcades.

    9am to 9:20am: The leaders will then lay a wreath at Mahatma Gandhi's Samadhi. Also, a live performance of Mahatma Gandhi's favourite devotional songs.

    9:20am: Leaders and heads of delegations will then move to Bharat Mandapam's Leaders' Lounge.

    9:40am to 10:15am: Arrival of leaders and heads of delegation at Bharat Mandapam

    10:15am–10:30am: Tree planting ceremony at Bharat Mandapam's South Plaza

    10:30am–12:30pm: The third session of the summit, called 'One Future', will take place at the venue.

  • Sep 10, 2023 06:45 AM IST

    How to read the fine print of the G20 Delhi Declaration

    The Delhi Declaration of G20 begins by stating that this is a “defining moment in history” and that G20’s decisions today will affect the future of the people and planet. Don’t dismiss this as typical diplomatic hyperbole, for this recognition of the importance of the moment, and the implications for the long-term, is central to understanding India’s historic achievement on Saturday. Dig deeper

  • Sep 10, 2023 06:45 AM IST

    G20 Summit LIVE: As ‘Bharat’ on PM Modi’s table turns heads, a magazine for G20 guests explains name

    The “Bharat” country tag at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s table during his opening remarks at the G20 Summit grabbed attention on Saturday morning. Modi’s unequivocal endorsement of the country’s name came days after President Droupadi Murmu sent an invite for a dinner as part of the multilateral event in the name of the “President of Bharat”. Dig deeper

  • Sep 10, 2023 06:44 AM IST

    G20 Summit LIVE: How India forged consensus on the declaration

    Adroit diplomacy, the leverage provided by long-standing goodwill, IOUs and personal relationships, and straightforward messaging of what the or-else option would involve — these were some of the levers India pulled to achieve a consensus on the historic Delhi Declaration of the G20, which was announced just a few hours after the leaders’ summit started on the morning of Saturday September 9, on Day 1 of the two-day meet. Dig deeper

  • Sep 10, 2023 06:42 AM IST

    G20 Summit LIVE: Bloc stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good, says PM Modi

    As India successfully wraps up day one of the G20 Summit on Saturday under its Presidency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good.

    Taking to X, formerly Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Under the collective commitment of its members, the G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good."

    Meanwhile, the summit took an interesting turn when PM Modi along with World Bank President Ajay Banga, Brazil President Lula da Silva, President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, and US President Joe Biden, posed for a group picture.

G20 Summit Day 2: PM Modi's meetings; ‘proud Hindu’ Rishi Sunak's temple visit

On Day 1 of G20 Summit, heads of state adopted the New Delhi Declaration – a historic development.

US President Joe Biden (left), Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva hold hands as they attend the launch of the Global Biofuels Alliance at the G20 summit in New Delhi on Saturday.(AP)
india news
Updated on Sep 10, 2023 06:23 AM IST
ByAniruddha Dhar

India honoured us: Bangladesh minister on being invited as guest country at G20

Momen said that throughout the summit, PM Modi encouraged his counterpart, Sheikh Hasina, to meet other leaders.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shakes hand with Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina upon her arrival at Bharat Mandapam convention centre for the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, September 9. (HT Photo)
india news
Published on Sep 10, 2023 04:59 AM IST
ANI |

How to read the fine print of the G20 Delhi Declaration

The Delhi Declaration of G20 acknowledges the defining moment in history and addresses political, economic, and environmental challenges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, United States President Joe Biden, Saudi Arabian Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud during the launch of the India-Middle East-Europe corridor as part of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Delhi.
india news
Updated on Sep 10, 2023 04:34 AM IST
ByPrashant Jha, New Delhi

Explained: The corruption case against TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh ex-CM N. Chandrababu Naidu faces corruption charges over misappropriation of funds in a skill development project.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu being taken to Vijaywada after his arrest from Nandyal in the Skill Development Corporation scam, in Nandyal district on Saturday. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Sep 10, 2023 04:46 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

V-C: Threatened by BJP MLA to mark Ganesh Chaturthi on campus

Mangalore University Vice-Chancellor, Jayaraj Amin, has alleged that he was threatened by BJP MLA Vedavyas Kamath to organize the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at the main campus’s Mangala Auditorium.

Mangalore University Vice-Chancellor, Jayaraj Amin, has alleged that he was threatened by BJP MLA Vedavyas Kamath to organise the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at the main campus.
india news
Updated on Sep 10, 2023 01:12 AM IST
ByArun Dev

List of cases against TDP leader, former ministers in Andhra

In 2020, the CID police booked a case against Naidu and his erstwhile cabinet colleague P Narayana for the alleged insider trading of lands in Amaravati

Although the Andhra Pradesh police have booked Naidu in several cases in the last four years, it is the first time that he has been arrested. (ANI)
india news
Published on Sep 10, 2023 01:08 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

Maratha quota stir simmers as talks with Shinde govt fail again

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil has demanded that Marathas from the Marathwada region be extended reservation under the OBC

A Maratha group blocks Pune-Solapur highway against Jalna administration on September 3 over alleged lathicharge on protesters demanding Maratha reservation. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Sep 10, 2023 04:46 AM IST
BySurendra P Gangan

Karnataka Cong leader takes a dig at CM amid murmurs of fissures in unit

Karnataka Congress MLC BK Hariprasad criticizes Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, claiming he was unfairly kept out of the state cabinet.

MLC BK Hariprasad “thanked” Siddaramaiah for not appointing him as a minister (ANI)
india news
Updated on Sep 10, 2023 12:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

Talks still on, says HDK, day after BSY announced BJP-JD(S) alliance

Former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa confirmed that the BJP and JD(S) would contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections togethe

Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy said detailed discussions about matters such as seat allocation in the Mandya region, a JD(S) stronghold, are yet to take place. (HT Archives)
india news
Updated on Sep 10, 2023 12:55 AM IST
ByArun Dev

Skilful diplomacy to clear messaging: How India forged consensus on declaration

India achieved a consensus on the historic Delhi Declaration of the G20 by leveraging diplomacy, goodwill, personal relationships, and straightforward messaging

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds hands with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, US President Joe Biden and World Bank President Ajay Banga during the G20 Leaders' Summit, at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Sep 10, 2023 04:46 AM IST
ByPrashant Jha

G20 Summit: On Ukraine war, a fine balance in declaration’s language

The declaration emphasised the importance of refraining from the threat or use of force for territorial acquisition

World leaders at the G20 summit (AFP)
india news
Updated on Sep 10, 2023 12:44 AM IST
ByPrashant Jha

G20 Summit: A pledge to build sustainable, inclusive cities of tomorrow

Issues of water security, climate, championing local culture and economy, and catalysing digital urban future were among the six points of action in the communiqué

The New Delhi Summit Declaration endorsed the G20 Principles for Financing Cities of Tomorrow. (PTI)
india news
Published on Sep 10, 2023 12:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Former Andhra CM Naidu arrested in graft case, TDP cadre stages protest

Naidu was in his caravan (he has been touring parts of the state, addressing meetings) when at 3 am, police forces surrounded and barricaded the area where he slept, and sought to arrest him

A convoy of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu leaves for Vijaywada after his arrest from Nandyal (PTI)
india news
Updated on Sep 10, 2023 12:38 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

MP govt to provide 10L compensation to families of mob lynching victims: Chouhan

Besides the MP Mob Lynching Victim Compensation Scheme 2023, the cabinet also approved a housing scheme for homeless families and doubled the honorarium being given to guest faculty

Besides the MP Mob Lynching Victim Compensation Scheme 2023, the state cabinet led by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also approved a housing scheme for homeless families and doubled the honorarium being given to guest faculty (PTI)
india news
Published on Sep 10, 2023 12:34 AM IST
ByShruti Tomar, Bhopal
