G20 to focus on debt sustainability, just energy transition: Top official

Debt sustainability for low income countries, mobilising finance for just energy transition, strengthening disaster resilience and response, and harnessing critical minerals for inclusive growth and sustainable development are among the four key priority areas identified by South Africa for its G20 presidency, secretary (economic relations) Sudhakar Dalela said at a special briefing on the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Johannesburg for the 20th G20 Summit. A man works with plants near a G20 sign at the Nasrec Expo centre ahead of the G20 Summit, in Johannesburg in South Africa. (REUTERS)

These areas, he said, were identified under the theme for South Africa’s G20 Presidency — Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability.

The summit will be important for India to ensure continuity of its priorities in the G20 after it hosted a successful presidency in 2023, he said. “The G20 has emerged as a premium forum for international economic cooperation as well as for discussing matters of global significance. These include accelerating progress on sustainable development goals, reform of global institutions of governance, tackling environmental and climate challenges, debt sustainability, bridging the digital divide, energy transition, emerging technologies, underscoring the importance of international coordination and cooperation, and addressing contemporary global challenges,” Dalela said.

Modi will head for Johannesburg on Friday to attend the summit taking place on November 22-23 at a time when President Donald Trump has announced that the US will boycott the summit, accusing the host country of discriminating against its white minority.

Asked if the PM will raise the issue of terrorism, Dalela said, “The issue of terrorism is a very important subject for us but G20, as you know, is a forum where economic issues and related matters are discussed. We are discussing the declaration for the summit. Our colleagues and teams are in Johannesburg, and all such issues are being discussed. So I will not try to prejudge what will come in the declaration, but all important matters that are relevant from our perspective, from the Global South’s perspective will be highlighted by our leadership.”

Various countries that are developing or are less developed are referred to as the Global South.

The PM will put forth India’s perspectives on the G20 agenda, and is expected to speak in all the three sessions of the summit, Africa’s first.

The sessions include Inclusive and Sustainable Economic Growth Leaving No One Behind: Building our economies; the role of trade; financing for development and the debt burden; A Resilient World — the G20’s Contribution: Disaster Risk Reduction; Climate Change; Just Energy Transitions; Food Systems, and A Fair and a Just Future for All: Critical Minerals; Decent Work; Artificial Intelligence.

“We have had successive G20 presidencies held by countries in the Global South. It has given us an opportunity to discuss all issues...and also allowed us to pay more attention to issues of importance to the Global South,” Dalela said, referring to food security, digital public infrastructure and debt sustainability issues among others.

The PM is expected to hold bilateral meetings with some of the leaders present in Johannesburg. He will also participate in the India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) Leaders’ Meeting being hosted by South Africa.