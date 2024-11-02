Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.09 °C, check weather forecast for November 2, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 3, 2024 32.54 °C Sky is clear November 4, 2024 32.4 °C Light rain November 5, 2024 32.38 °C Light rain November 6, 2024 31.66 °C Light rain November 7, 2024 31.48 °C Sky is clear November 8, 2024 31.94 °C Sky is clear November 9, 2024 31.65 °C Few clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.65 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 28.85 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.26 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.29 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.79 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.06 °C Sky is clear Delhi 28.95 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Goa today, on November 2, 2024, is 30.61 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.09 °C and 34.07 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 06:30 AM and will set at 06:04 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, November 3, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.15 °C and 34.37 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.With temperatures ranging between 23.09 °C and 34.07 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 38.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 2, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

