Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.01 °C, check weather forecast for October 22, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 23, 2024 31.35 °C Moderate rain October 24, 2024 30.05 °C Moderate rain October 25, 2024 31.27 °C Overcast clouds October 26, 2024 31.61 °C Sky is clear October 27, 2024 30.05 °C Light rain October 28, 2024 29.68 °C Light rain October 29, 2024 29.49 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.35 °C Light rain Kolkata 28.84 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.94 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.53 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.75 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 31.9 °C Sky is clear Delhi 32.93 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Goa today, on October 22, 2024, is 29.57 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.01 °C and 30.98 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 72% and the wind speed is 72 km/h. The sun rose at 06:26 AM and will set at 06:09 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.01 °C and 31.35 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 66%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 42.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 22, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

