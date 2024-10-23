Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.99 °C, check weather forecast for October 23, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 24, 2024 32.33 °C Light rain October 25, 2024 31.62 °C Light rain October 26, 2024 31.12 °C Broken clouds October 27, 2024 30.63 °C Scattered clouds October 28, 2024 29.95 °C Light rain October 29, 2024 30.55 °C Light rain October 30, 2024 30.66 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.87 °C Light rain Kolkata 26.17 °C Moderate rain Chennai 29.11 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.79 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.03 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 31.95 °C Sky is clear Delhi 30.82 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Goa today, on October 23, 2024, is 30.81 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.99 °C and 32.57 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 67% and the wind speed is 67 km/h. The sun rose at 06:27 AM and will set at 06:08 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 24, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.51 °C and 33.03 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.With temperatures ranging between 22.99 °C and 32.57 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 35.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 23, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.