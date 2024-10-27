Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.66 °C, check weather forecast for October 27, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on October 27, 2024 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on October 27, 2024, is 30.44 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.66 °C and 32.26 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 06:28 AM and will set at 06:06 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, October 28, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.52 °C and 30.67 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.
With temperatures ranging between 22.66 °C and 32.26 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Goa today stands at 53.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 27, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 28, 2024
|30.18 °C
|Light rain
|October 29, 2024
|30.18 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 30, 2024
|30.83 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 31, 2024
|31.46 °C
|Light rain
|November 1, 2024
|30.9 °C
|Moderate rain
|November 2, 2024
|29.62 °C
|Moderate rain
|November 3, 2024
|31.67 °C
|Moderate rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
