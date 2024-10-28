Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.97 °C, check weather forecast for October 28, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 29, 2024 30.64 °C Light rain October 30, 2024 30.97 °C Light rain October 31, 2024 31.17 °C Light rain November 1, 2024 31.04 °C Light rain November 2, 2024 33.2 °C Light rain November 3, 2024 32.52 °C Light rain November 4, 2024 31.68 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.15 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 28.85 °C Sky is clear Chennai 30.64 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.48 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.32 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 32.04 °C Few clouds Delhi 29.57 °C Few clouds

The temperature in Goa today, on October 28, 2024, is 29.45 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.97 °C and 30.96 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 67% and the wind speed is 67 km/h. The sun rose at 06:28 AM and will set at 06:06 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.39 °C and 31.09 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 44.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 28, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.