'Going by PM Modi's reasoning...' Kanhaiya's statement draws flak

A video of Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar attacking PM Modi for his parallel between the opposition's bloc INDIA and the terrorist organisation Indian Mujahideen has gone viral as he said going by PM Modi's logic all dogs are donkeys because both dogs and donkeys have four legs. "Going by this logic, I can also say that a donkey has two eyes and PM Modi also has two eyes," Kanhaiya Kumar said at the Youth Convention in Bengaluru. Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar attacked PM Modi for drawing a parallel between opposition's INDIA and Indian Mujahideen.

The video went viral with BJP leaders slamming the politics of abuse by the Congress. “I guess Kanhaiya Kumar must be looking in the mirror when he was speaking. He is the biggest blot of India because he believed in Bharat tere tukde honge. So I don't want to comment,” BJP's Ajay Alok said to a television channel.

PM Modi recently slammed the opposition bloc INDIA -- Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance -- and said having 'India' in their name does not prove anything as East India Company, PFI and Indian Mujahideen also have India in their name.

"PM Modi says PFI also has India in its name. This is like saying all donkeys are dogs because they both have four legs," Kanhaiya said.

In his speech, Kanhaiya Kumar, the in-charge of the NSUI, said the platform is not to only criticise PM Modi, RSS or the BJP. "Because you all know what they are doing. You understand your responsibility. You all saw what happened to the family of a Kargil veteran in Manipur just days before Kargil Vijay Diwas," Kanhaiya said.

