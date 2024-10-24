Government forms panel over Bengaluru infra woes due to heavy rains

Minister of electronics and IT/BT Priyank Kharge on Wednesday announced the formation of a consultative committee to address Bengaluru’s ongoing infrastructure issues exacerbated by heavy rainfall. People catch fish in a waterlogged area after heavy rains at Yelahanka old town in Bengaluru. (PTI)

According to officials familiar with the matter, the committee, led by deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, will bring together various stakeholders from the IT, BT, and Startup Vision groups to tackle the city’s infrastructure crisis.

Bengaluru experienced a heavy downpour since last week, ranging from 92 mm to 157 mm due to cloudbursts, which severely impacted daily life and business operations, especially in tech hubs like Electronic City, Whitefield, and Manyata Tech Park.

Kharge said: “The government intends to engage with industry leaders, corporations, and citizen groups to develop short-term and long-term strategies. To address the situation, a committee has been set up under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. This committee will include heads of the IT, BT, and Startup Vision groups.”

He further said that the aim of the committee is to engage with industry stakeholders, corporates, and citizen groups to discuss immediate, short-term, and long-term measures to strengthen the city’s infrastructure. “The initiative is critical as prestigious companies along with leading multinational firms operate in various tech parks throughout the city. These companies employ millions of individuals in areas like Electronic City, Whitefield, and Manyata Tech Park,” he said, adding that the government’s priority is to address the operational challenges faced by organisations in these key areas.

The decision comes as the flooding has sparked widespread frustration among Bengaluru’s tech community, many of whom have turned to social media to express their discontent. Ankit Nagori, founder of Curefoods, shared his recent experience of being stuck in traffic for over three hours due to waterlogged roads. “Would have been 4 had I not walked the last 5 km. Earlier, it used to be once or twice a year and now it’s almost after every rains,” Nagori posted.

In another post, investor Ritesh Banglani shared an image of streets submerged in water, commenting, “I’m in a traffic jam in the middle of a river,” while highlighting the state’s focus on promoting Kannada instead of addressing infrastructure concerns.

Schools and Anganwadi centres remained shut in Bengaluru Urban district on Wednesday in view of a heavy rain forecast.

Adding to the city’s woes, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) announced that it would seal the Kendriya Vihar apartment complex near Yelahanka Lake for a week, following severe flooding that left the 603-unit building without power and water. Shivakumar, who visited the site on Tuesday and Wednesday, said most residents have been evacuated, but a few households have refused to leave despite the deteriorating conditions. Authorities may have to resort to forced evacuation to ensure their safety.

Shivakumar, who is also Bangalore development minister, stated, “There is no power, no water supply, and yet some residents are unwilling to leave, even though it’s a safety hazard.” He assured that arrangements had been made for the displaced residents’ lodging.

The Karnataka government, while issuing an advisory asking people to remain safe, also said that Bengaluru received 245 mm of rainfall in just one month, which is the fourth-highest rainfall in the city’s history.

“Yelahanka, Mahadevapura, and Dasarahalli received heavy rain in the past 72 hours. This has led to all the lakes in Bengaluru overflowing, and with the rajakaluves (stormwater drains) being overstressed, it has resulted in severe flooding in various areas of the city,” explained a note from the chief minister’s office.

BJP leader and former minister CT Ravi took on the government saying: “Earlier, Bengaluru used to have thousands of ponds. Who looted all of them? Who earned money through that? Bengaluru, despite being an international city, is in such a condition. Who is responsible?”