Government imposing restrictions only on Hindu festivals: Union minister

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed the state government’s decision to restrict the use of firecrackers on Diwali and accused the Congress-led state government of disproportionately targeting Hindu festivals with such mandates. Union minister Pralhad Joshi opposed the regulation, arguing that such restrictions are selectively imposed on Hindu celebrations (HT photo)

Ahead of Diwali, the state government on Saturday announced its decision to restrict the use of firecracker to a two-hour window between 8 pm and 10 pm and permitted only eco-friendly green crackers that adhere to a noise limit of 125 decibels.

After the announcement, Union minister Pralhad Joshi opposed the regulation, arguing that such restrictions are selectively imposed on Hindu celebrations. “When it comes to playing DJ music, obtaining an FSSAI certificate for prasad at Ganesh pandals, or wrapping up Ganesh visarjan by 10 pm, restrictions are always applied. Yet, namaz in mosques begins as early as 5 am without similar limitations,” he said, asserting that firecracker restrictions would likely be ignored by those determined to celebrate.

In response, state forest minister Eshwar Khandre said that the guidelines align with directives from both the Supreme Court and central government, which set the two-hour time frame and limit firecracker use to green, low-decibel options.

He said “If they have concerns, they should question the Supreme Court and their own government’s decisions,” underscoring that Karnataka’s policy strictly follows legal guidelines.

Earlier, chief minister Siddaramaiah made a call for eco-friendly celebrations, emphasising that only green crackers would be permitted for sale and use within the 8 pm to 10 pm window, adhering to the SC’s prescribed guidelines for Diwali. “Diwali is approaching. The Supreme Court has given guidelines on what kind of crackers should be burst. Only green crackers should be sold and they should be burst from 8 pm to 10 pm,” he said.