Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Government imposing restrictions only on Hindu festivals: Union minister

ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Oct 28, 2024 06:28 AM IST

The government on Saturday restricted the use of firecracker to a two-hour window between 8 pm and 10 pm and permitted only eco-friendly green crackers that adhere to a noise limit of 125 decibels

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed the state government’s decision to restrict the use of firecrackers on Diwali and accused the Congress-led state government of disproportionately targeting Hindu festivals with such mandates.

Union minister Pralhad Joshi opposed the regulation, arguing that such restrictions are selectively imposed on Hindu celebrations (HT photo)
Union minister Pralhad Joshi opposed the regulation, arguing that such restrictions are selectively imposed on Hindu celebrations (HT photo)

Ahead of Diwali, the state government on Saturday announced its decision to restrict the use of firecracker to a two-hour window between 8 pm and 10 pm and permitted only eco-friendly green crackers that adhere to a noise limit of 125 decibels.

After the announcement, Union minister Pralhad Joshi opposed the regulation, arguing that such restrictions are selectively imposed on Hindu celebrations. “When it comes to playing DJ music, obtaining an FSSAI certificate for prasad at Ganesh pandals, or wrapping up Ganesh visarjan by 10 pm, restrictions are always applied. Yet, namaz in mosques begins as early as 5 am without similar limitations,” he said, asserting that firecracker restrictions would likely be ignored by those determined to celebrate.

In response, state forest minister Eshwar Khandre said that the guidelines align with directives from both the Supreme Court and central government, which set the two-hour time frame and limit firecracker use to green, low-decibel options.

He said “If they have concerns, they should question the Supreme Court and their own government’s decisions,” underscoring that Karnataka’s policy strictly follows legal guidelines.

Earlier, chief minister Siddaramaiah made a call for eco-friendly celebrations, emphasising that only green crackers would be permitted for sale and use within the 8 pm to 10 pm window, adhering to the SC’s prescribed guidelines for Diwali. “Diwali is approaching. The Supreme Court has given guidelines on what kind of crackers should be burst. Only green crackers should be sold and they should be burst from 8 pm to 10 pm,” he said.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //