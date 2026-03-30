Govt warns of ‘Android God Mode’ malware targeting Indian users, issues advisory

The malware, the MHA stated, misuses accessibility permissions to gain unauthorised control over devices. In its release titled ‘Advisory on Android Malware Misusing Accessibility Permission’, the MHA cautioned users in view of the rising cybercrime incidents in the country.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday issued a warning regarding a sophisticated Android malware known as ‘Android God Mode’, and released an advisory for citizens.

“In view of rising cybercrime incidents, citizens are cautioned against highly sophisticated Android malware threats known as “Android God Mode”,” the advisory stated.

How does the malware misuse users' devices? According to the advisory, the National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit (NCTAU) has observed that these malicious apps impersonate banking, government, and utility services, like SBI YONO, RTO Challan, Digital Life Certificate, and customer support apps. Through these, the malware tricks users into installing the dupes instead of the actual apps.

Following the installation, these apps misuse ‘Accesibility’ permissions to gain almost total control of the device, which can further enable theft of sensitive personal and financial information without the knowledge of the user.

How to prevent such misuse? The ministry advised the citizens to install apps only from trusted and reliable sources like the official Google Play Store. Apart from that the government urged android users to nevel allow ‘Accessibility’ permissions for unknown or suspicious apps.

The ministry has also urged users to be cautious of any apps which may have been received via links, WhatsApp, or APK files. “If a suspicious app is detected, uninstall it immediately and review app permissions,” the MHA stated in the advisory.

The ministry also released the helpline number for cyberfraud and the website where those targeted can lodge complaints. “Report any cyber fraud by calling 1930 or visiting www.cybercrime.gov.in. Citizens are urged to remain alert and follow official advisories issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre,” the advisory stated.