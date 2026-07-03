Govt orders Apple and Google to remove 7 mobile apps that stall e-rickshaws

The Centre has asked Apple and Google to remove at least seven mobile apps used to remotely disable battery-operated vehicles, days after videos of pranksters immobilising e-rickshaws with a tap on their smartphones went viral across Indian social media. E-rickshaw drivers wait for passengers at a stand in New Delhi. (Bloomberg File)

The apps including BAT-BMS, Lossigy and Epoch-i-ion connect to vulnerable Bluetooth-enabled battery management systems (BMS) and have been used to switch off vehicles mid-journey, according to a senior government official at the Union ministry of electronics and information technology (Meity). “Any other such apps being misused will also be blocked,” a second government official said.

Also Read | Govt to summon Meta over Instagram ads promoting child sexual abuse material: Sources

The action is not being taken under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, the provision typically used to block online content and apps. “It doesn’t come within the ambit of 69A,” the senior Meity official said.