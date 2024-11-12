Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.73 °C, check weather forecast for November 12, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 13, 2024 29.98 °C Sky is clear November 14, 2024 30.78 °C Sky is clear November 15, 2024 30.6 °C Sky is clear November 16, 2024 30.93 °C Sky is clear November 17, 2024 29.88 °C Sky is clear November 18, 2024 28.2 °C Sky is clear November 19, 2024 27.39 °C Few clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.61 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.67 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.47 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 21.93 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.73 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 29.28 °C Sky is clear Delhi 27.91 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Haryana today, on November 12, 2024, is 29.48 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.73 °C and 32.78 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 06:47 AM and will set at 05:33 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.01 °C and 32.01 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Haryana today stands at 170.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 12, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

