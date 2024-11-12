Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.73 °C, check weather forecast for November 12, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on November 12, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on November 12, 2024, is 29.48 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.73 °C and 32.78 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 06:47 AM and will set at 05:33 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.01 °C and 32.01 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 170.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 12, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 13, 2024
|29.98 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 14, 2024
|30.78 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 15, 2024
|30.6 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 16, 2024
|30.93 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 17, 2024
|29.88 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 18, 2024
|28.2 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 19, 2024
|27.39 °C
|Few clouds
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
