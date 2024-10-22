Menu Explore
Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.25 °C, check weather forecast for October 22, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 22, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on October 22, 2024 here.

The temperature in Haryana today, on October 22, 2024, is 31.41 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.25 °C and 35.28 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 06:31 AM and will set at 05:49 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.1 °C and 35.64 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.

With temperatures ranging between 24.25 °C and 35.28 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Haryana today stands at 235.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
October 23, 2024 33.11 °C Sky is clear
October 24, 2024 34.29 °C Sky is clear
October 25, 2024 33.67 °C Sky is clear
October 26, 2024 34.02 °C Sky is clear
October 27, 2024 32.62 °C Sky is clear
October 28, 2024 33.03 °C Sky is clear
October 29, 2024 33.6 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on October 22, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.69 °C Light rain
Kolkata 27.87 °C Sky is clear
Chennai 28.94 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 25.53 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 27.75 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 31.9 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 30.75 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Haryana weather update on October 22, 2024
Haryana weather update on October 22, 2024

