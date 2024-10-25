HDK’s son to fight Channapatna bypoll against Congress’s Yogeshwar

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Thursday announced Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of Union minister HD Kumaraswamy, as the candidate for the Channapatna assembly bypoll scheduled for November 13. BJP leader BS Yediyurappa, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and his son and JDS Karnataka Youth Unit President Nikhil Kumaraswamy being garlanded as NDA fields Nikhil in the Channapatna by-poll, in Bengaluru on Thursday. (ANI)

The bypoll for Channapatna assembly constituency was triggered after his father vacated the seat following his election to the Lok Sabha from Mandya. Nikhil, 36, will contest against Congress candidate CP Yogeshwar, a five-time MLA and former minister, who recently left the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to join Congress.

According to people familiar with the matter, Nikhil’s candidacy was confirmed after discussions within the Janata Dal (Secular) party, led by his grandfather, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. Following a meeting at the residence of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, the official announcement was made. Yediyurappa expressed confidence in Nikhil’s chances, stating, “We announce Nikhil Kumaraswamy as NDA candidate for Channapatna bypolls... hundred per cent he will win. We will tour Channapatna together, and he (Nikhil) will win with a big margin.”

This bypoll marks Nikhil’s third attempt at an electoral victory. In 2023, he contested and lost the Ramanagara assembly seat, which both his parents had previously represented. He also faced defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha election in Mandya, where he ran as the JD(S)-Congress alliance candidate. “This was not my decision or opinion. Our party workers pressurised him (to contest bypoll), and we took this decision,” HD Kumaraswamy said.

After the announcement, Nikhil said: “NDA has given me an opportunity. I have been touring panchayati headquarters in my constituency, and that is only because Kumaraswamy said that we should take all the workers and leaders into confidence. I have been doing my work as a Karyakarta. But the recent political developments... Keeping all this in mind, NDA has given me an opportunity. I have a lot of confidence in the Channapatna constituency people. They will bless me.”

While endorsing his grandson’s candidacy, former Prime Minister Deve Gowda confirmed that Nikhil would file his nomination on October 25. Gowda added, “I, along with BJP leaders, will be with Nikhil during the filing of nomination papers at Channapatna,” emphasising his active role in the campaign.

The Channapatna bypolls is one of three by-elections scheduled simultaneously in Karnataka, along with Sandur and Shiggaon. Channapatna lies in the Vokkaliga-dominated Bengaluru South district, a political stronghold for both Shivakumar and Kumaraswamy. The district is part of the Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency, where BJP candidate and Kumaraswamy’s brother-in-law, Dr CN Manjunath, recently defeated Suresh. Shivakumar is reportedly eager to avenge this loss.