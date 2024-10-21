Menu Explore
Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for October 21, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 21, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on October 21, 2024 here.

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on October 21, 2024, is 20.91 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.33 °C and 23.48 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 39% and the wind speed is 39 km/h. The sun rose at 06:24 AM and will set at 05:40 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.12 °C and 23.85 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
October 22, 2024 23.09 °C Light rain
October 23, 2024 24.36 °C Sky is clear
October 24, 2024 24.69 °C Sky is clear
October 25, 2024 23.95 °C Sky is clear
October 26, 2024 25.14 °C Sky is clear
October 27, 2024 23.96 °C Sky is clear
October 28, 2024 23.84 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on October 21, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 29.23 °C Light rain
Kolkata 28.26 °C Broken clouds
Chennai 29.24 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 25.45 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 27.71 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 30.34 °C Broken clouds
Delhi 30.58 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Himachal Pradesh weather update on October 21, 2024
Himachal Pradesh weather update on October 21, 2024

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
