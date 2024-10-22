Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for October 22, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 23, 2024 24.12 °C Sky is clear October 24, 2024 24.74 °C Sky is clear October 25, 2024 25.47 °C Sky is clear October 26, 2024 26.23 °C Sky is clear October 27, 2024 23.4 °C Sky is clear October 28, 2024 24.22 °C Sky is clear October 29, 2024 23.89 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.35 °C Light rain Kolkata 28.84 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.94 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.53 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.75 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 31.9 °C Sky is clear Delhi 32.93 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on October 22, 2024, is 21.39 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.61 °C and 23.86 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 43% and the wind speed is 43 km/h. The sun rose at 06:25 AM and will set at 05:39 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.4 °C and 24.72 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 22, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

