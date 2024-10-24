Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.01 °C, check weather forecast for October 24, 2024
Oct 24, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on October 24, 2024 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on October 24, 2024, is 22.43 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.01 °C and 24.96 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 29% and the wind speed is 29 km/h. The sun rose at 06:26 AM and will set at 05:37 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, October 25, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.32 °C and 25.99 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 25%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 24, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 25, 2024
|24.69 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 26, 2024
|24.87 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 27, 2024
|24.35 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 28, 2024
|24.71 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 29, 2024
|24.8 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 30, 2024
|25.11 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 31, 2024
|24.88 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
