Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.92 °C, check weather forecast for October 28, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 29, 2024 24.38 °C Sky is clear October 30, 2024 25.16 °C Sky is clear October 31, 2024 24.75 °C Sky is clear November 1, 2024 24.73 °C Sky is clear November 2, 2024 24.43 °C Sky is clear November 3, 2024 23.8 °C Sky is clear November 4, 2024 23.72 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.15 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 28.85 °C Sky is clear Chennai 30.64 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.48 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.32 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 32.04 °C Few clouds Delhi 29.57 °C Few clouds

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on October 28, 2024, is 22.6 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.92 °C and 25.38 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 43% and the wind speed is 43 km/h. The sun rose at 06:30 AM and will set at 05:33 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.37 °C and 25.38 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 28, 2024

