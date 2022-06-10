In Salman Khan threat letter case, cops on link to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Days after a threat letter was sent to Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father, Salim Khan, details have now emerged of links with three members of a gang operated by Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also an accused in the murder of Punjab singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala. Vikram Brar, a close aide of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, is also at the centre of the plot "to terrorise and extort money" from the actor-father duo, news agency PTI reported, citing the Mumbai Police.

The details were revealed when Siddhesh Hiraman Kamble - better known as Saurav Mahakal - was questioned by the Mumbai Police after his arrest earlier this week. While the Delhi Police are also questioning the Lawrence Bishnoi gang member in the Moose Wala killing, a team of the Punjab Police is also in Pune for questioning.

Three men were reportedly sent by Brar to Mumbai for delivering the threat letter. He allegedly wanted to take revenge after the Sidhu Moose Wala murder. "Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had issued the letter to Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan. Three people from his gang had come from Jalore, Rajasthan, to Mumbai to drop the letter and had met accused Saurabh Mahakal," said the police on Thursday, news agency ANI reported. "There are clues related to them. They will be arrested soon. Right after their identification, six teams have been dispatched to different parts of India," said the police.

Earlier this week, Salman Khan’s security was upgraded amid rising concerns. Bishnoi had reportedly denied links to the case.

The threat letter - that had a mention of Sidhu Moose Wala killing - reportedly ended with initials G.B. and L.B (suspected to be abbreviated for Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi).

The Pune Police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against Mahakal and he was wanted by the police for allegedly sheltering Jadhav, against whom a murder case was registered at Manchar police station in Pune in 2021. Mahakal is in the custody of rural police till June 20.

Meanwhile, in the Moose Wala murder, Lawrence Bishnoi has been declared as the mastermind.

An Interpol notice has also been issued against Goldy Brar, who also claimed responsibility for murder of Moose Wala.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

