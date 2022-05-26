In Telangana, PM says 'pariwarwad is democracy's biggest enemy', slams KCR govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday yet again criticised “pariwarwaad” or “dynastic politics” as he addressed an event in Telangana while he also underlined that the BJP wanted to develop the southern state as a “technology hub”. “Pariwarwaadi' party is not just a political problem but the biggest enemy of democracy and the youth of our country. Our country has seen how corruption becomes the face of those political parties dedicated to one family,” the prime minister said.

The prime minister, in the past, has often slammed dynastic politics while speaking about the Congress rule in the country, the Yadav family in Uttar Pradesh and Lalu Prasad’s RJD in Bihar.

He stepped up the attack on dynastic politics in the southern state on Thursday in an apparent attack at the Telangana Rashtra Samithi-ruled state government. “'Pariwarwaadi' parties only think about their own development. These parties do not care about the poor people, their politics is focused on how a single-family can stay in power and loot as much as they can. They do not have any interest in the development of people,” he said.

“Change in Telangana is certain. The BJP coming to power in the state is certain. The results of various recent elections are a clear signal of that. Our aspiration is to take Telangana to a higher level,” PM Modi said.

“There were no sacrifices in the Telangana movement for just one family rule. Family rulers do not care about the poor. The people of Telangana are seeing how corrupt it would be if a single family was in power,” he added.

Shortly before PM Modi reached Hyderabad, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, or KCR as he is popularly known, left for Bengaluru to meet former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Deve Gowda.

This was the second time in four months that KCR missed meeting the prime minister while he was visiting the state. In February, the Telangana chief minister had missed the inauguration of ‘Statue of Equality’, citing health reasons.

PM Modi was apparently referring to KCR’s son KT Rama Rao being a part of the state government in his speech. The state is due to vote next year. “The people of Telangana are being deceived by changing the name of the central scheme. Sardar Patel's aspirations should be taken forward by BJP workers. People cannot change their mind even if the name of the scheme is changed. We will fight for the self-esteem of Telangana,” he said.

PM Modi’s sharply-worded attack comes after KCR’s recent visit to Delhi when he met chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Akhilesh Yadav.

Earlier, KCR had held a protest in Delhi against the centre.

The Telangana chief minister has been meeting the opposition leaders ahead of the 2024 state elections.