India concerned over abduction of 3 Indians in Mali amid attacks by al-Qaeda affiliate

India on Wednesday expressed deep concern at the abduction of three Indian nationals in Mali amid attacks by an al-Qaeda affiliate and called on the government of the West African country to take all necessary steps for the safe release of the kidnapped persons. External affairs minister S Jaishankar. (Photo from X)

The Indian nationals working at the Diamond Cement Factory at Kayes in Mali were abducted on July 1, when armed assailants carried out a coordinated attack on the facility, the external affairs ministry said.

No one has claimed responsibility yet for the kidnappings.

Al-Qaeda affiliate Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) has claimed responsibility for coordinated attacks on military posts across Mali on Tuesday. Mali’s armed forces killed 80 fighters while responding to the simultaneous attacks.

Many military and government installations at multiple locations in western and central Mali were attacked by terrorists on July 1, the external affairs ministry said.

While expressing deep concern at the abduction, the ministry said, “The government of India unequivocally condemns this deplorable act of violence and calls upon the government of the Republic of Mali to take all necessary measures to secure the safe and expeditious release of the abducted Indian nationals.”

The Indian embassy in Bamako is in close and constant contact with authorities in Mali, including local law enforcement agencies, and the management of Diamond Cement Factory to free the abducted Indians. The embassy is also in touch with the family members of the abducted Indians.

Senior officials of the external affairs ministry are “closely monitoring the evolving situation and remain engaged at various levels to facilitate [the] safe and early release of [the] Indian nationals”.

The external affairs ministry advised all Indians living in Mali to exercise utmost caution, remain vigilant and stay in close contact with the embassy in Bamako for regular updates and necessary assistance. The number of Indians in Mali could not immediately be ascertained.

The ministry said it will extend all possible support to Indians and “remains committed to ensuring the safe return of the abducted Indian nationals at the earliest”.