Talks on BrahMos sale to Indonesia gain momentum at defence ministers' meet in Delhi

New Delhi: India and Indonesia on Thursday discussed the possible sale of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile to the south-east Asian country, during talks between defence minister Rajnath Singh and his Indonesian counterpart Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin in Delhi, people aware of the matter said. India, Indonesia focussed on free, open Indo-Pacific during talks between defence minister Rajnath Singh and his Indonesian counterpart Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin in Delhi.

Talks on the proposed missile sale are moving in the right direction, the people said, asking not to be named.

Indonesia has been engaged in negotiations with India on acquiring the BrahMos missile system, and the two sides have reached a broad understanding on the pricing of the deal, expected to be worth around $450 million, as previously reported by HT.

Singh presented a mode of the missile to the visiting leader.

India used the missile effectively against Pakistan during the four-day military confrontation in May under Operation Sindoor.

If the deal goes ahead, Indonesia will become the second foreign buyer of the missile after the Philippines. In January 2022, India signed a deal worth almost $375 million to equip the Philippine Marines with three batteries of the missiles.

The two leaders reiterated the importance of a free, open, peaceful, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific, anchored in international law and respect for sovereignty, during the third India-Indonesia Defence Ministers’ Dialogue in Delhi.

“Both countries committed to enhancing practical cooperation in maritime domain awareness, cyber resilience, and joint operational readiness. They also reiterated their commitment to maritime security, including coordination in the Indian Ocean,” the defence ministry said.

Singh had put the spotlight on the Indo-Pacific region at the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM)-Plus in Kuala Lumpur on November 1, saying it must remain free from coercion, reiterating India’s position that a rules-based international order is a must for peace, prosperity and stability in the vast maritime expanse.

The two leaders reaffirmed the long-standing bilateral strategic partnership and deepening defence cooperation at the dialogue.

“India’s experience in submarine development and supply-chain management, including the Scorpene-class programme, was acknowledged as highly valuable for Indonesia’s future plans. Both countries also discussed collaboration in defence medicine and pharmaceuticals, including joint research, technology transfer, and training programs to strengthen military health resilience,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

India and Indonesia reviewed the progress in joint exercises across land, sea, and air. They agreed to continue officer exchanges, joint training programmes, and visits to defence education institutions to promote interoperability and knowledge sharing, the ministry said.

India also announced gifting of horses and ceremonial carriage to Indonesia from Indian Army’s Remount Veterinary Corps.

“Both ministers expressed their satisfaction with the Dialogue’s outcomes and the need to continue high-level exchanges, practical cooperation, and structured management across multiple areas of defence and security, thereby contributing to peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.”

The meeting took place at a time when China is seeking to boost its influence in the Indo-Pacific region by setting up military bases, pushing countries to advance its maritime claims and forcing strategic concessions from vulnerable states.