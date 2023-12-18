India launches first winter mission to Arctic

India on Monday launched India’s maiden winter mission to the Arctic, which will give a major boost to the country’s research around global climate, sea levels and biodiversity. Union minister of earth sciences Kiren Rijiju flagged off the winter science expedition to the Arctic region on Monday. (Image posted on X by Kiren Rijiju)

Union minister of earth sciences Kiren Rijiju flagged off the winter science expedition to the Arctic region, aiming to maintain a year-long presence at the Himadri research station in Svalbard, Norway.

“The Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) will make necessary budgetary and other allocations, provide administrative support for the winter expeditions to the Arctic, which will now be regularly undertaken annually,” the minister said.

Rijiju added, “The Arctic and the Antarctic are very crucial from the point of view of climate study. Since Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi’s aim is to provide a great push in the field of science, our ministry has decided to make Himadri—India’s station in the Arctic—fully functional throughout the year. By the time this team returns, the next team will be ready for their journey ahead.”

India’s first research station at the International Arctic Research base, Himadri, is located at a distance of 1,200kms from the North Pole. This station was opened considering the sustained interest shown by Indian scientists in pursuing scientific studies in the Arctic and provides extensive field and laboratory support required for pursuing research activities in the Arctic.

MoES officials said that the Norwegian government will be providing logistical and other support to the visiting Indian team since it will be the maiden mission for the Indian team.

“The Norwegian government has shown faith in Indian scientists and our presence during the winter will add value. Scientists and young students of science will have to play a major role in making India a developed nation. India is entering many frontiers by making its presence on the Moon, in the deep ocean and the polar region,” said Rijiju.