India’s Covid vaccination drive nears milestone of 2 billion doses

India inched closer to administering the two billionth Covid-19 vaccine dose, with nearly 2.3 million doses delivered on Saturday, government data showed.

In anticipation of hitting the landmark, the government on Saturday created a digital clock ticking backwards to determine the number of vaccination doses left to administer to reach the target.

“India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 199.96 crore (1,99,96,72,322) today. More than 23 lakh (23,60,137) vaccine doses have been administered till 7pm today,” the Union health ministry said in a statement.

Till 7pm on Saturday, 1,017,462,202 first doses, 925,973,984 second doses, and 56,236,136 precaution doses were administered in the country since the national Covid immunisation drive began on January 16, 2021.

India attained the landmark target of administering the billionth dose about nine months ago on October 21, 2021.

At least 90% of the country’s population has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, which experts believe has worked well in restricting the number of hospitalisations and deaths in the third Covid wave that began around January this year and was largely driven by the Omicron variant.

“The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from Covid-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level,” the health ministry statement said.

Close to 50,000 vaccination sites are administering doses on a daily basis across the country, a majority of which — nearly 47,000 — are government vaccination centres. For those who cannot reach a Covid vaccination centre either due to old age or physical restrictions, the Centre has asked the states to provide the facility at their doorstep.

The government is now focusing on promoting booster doses as the uptake for the third dose has been low. The health ministry began a door-to-door campaign — Har Ghar Dastak — to reach out to those who are yet to take the vaccine, have not completed the primary course, or are due for their booster dose.

On June 6, the health ministry reduced the gap between the second Covid vaccine dose and the precaution dose from 9 months to 6 months for all beneficiaries.

On July 13, the Centre announced that it will make Covid-19 vaccine booster doses free for all adults at government-run centres from July 15 for 75 days as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

Prior to the announcement, booster doses were free only for people above the age of 60, although several states separately announced that they will sponsor the third dose for adults younger than that age.

A day after the announcement, on July 14, HT reported that a staggering 92% of Indians who are currently eligible for a third, or booster dose, of the Covid-19 vaccine have not yet taken these shots. In absolute numbers, it would amount to 594 million adults in India that are now “late” for their so-called precaution shots, highlighting the significance of the government’s announcement of a national 75-day cost-free vaccination window.

“It (booster dose) needs to be promoted as studies have shown that immunity against the viral disease wanes after a period of time, which is why boosting would be required. People should take their third shot,” said Dr Srikant Sharma, senior consultant, department of medicine, Moolchand Hospital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON